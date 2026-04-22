Three ships targeted in Hormuz, Iran seizes two: monitors, Guards

"The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one IRGC gunboat... that then fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

It added that the incident took place 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman and all the crew were safe.

According to British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech, the vessel was sailing under a Liberian flag and "had been informed it had permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz".

Iranian news agency Tasnim said the ship had "ignored warnings from Iran''s armed forces".

The IGRC said its naval force "this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships".

In a statement, the force said the vessels "were seized by the IRGC''s naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast."

The IRGC named the two ships seized as the MSC-Francesca and the Epaminondas, Iranian broadcaster IRIB said on Telegram.

It alleged the Francesca was linked to Israel while the Epaminodes lacked "the necessary permits" and had been "tampering with navigation systems".

Ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic showed the two vessels -- both container ships -- stopped near the Iranian coast on Wednesday.