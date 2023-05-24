Russian PM hails China ties in face of 'pressure' from West

Russia's prime minister on Wednesday hailed "unprecedented" relations with China despite sanctions pressure from the West, as he met with his counterpart in Beijing.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation, growing even closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing's insistence that it is neutral in that conflict.

Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday, attending a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday before travelling to Beijing to meet prime minister Li Qiang and president Xi Jinping.

It is the highest-level visit by a Russian official to China since last year's invasion.

"Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level," Mishustin told Li after a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Wednesday.