Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure — the biggest pressure they've ever been under. It's an absolutely failed state, it's failing like never before, and it will fall," Trump said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

"Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba."

The Cuban delegation walked out of the UN General Assembly hall during Trump's remarks.