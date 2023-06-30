Chinese spy balloon didn't collect intelligence as it flew over US: Pentagon

The US has said the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean in early February didn't collect intelligence as it flew over the US, ABC News reported.

ABC News is the news division of the American television network ABC. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that neither the balloon transmits the data back to China, nor did it collect any.

"We're aware that it had intelligence collection capabilities, but it was our, and it has been our, assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States," Ryder said during a briefing.