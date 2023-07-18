Kerry says climate change requires ‘new definition’ of China-US cooperation

Global warming poses a threat to all humankind and requires a new kind of cooperation between China and the United States, US climate envoy John Kerry told Chinese officials on Tuesday.

Kerry has called for “urgent action” by Beijing and Washington to tackle the threat of climate change as the world’s two largest polluters revive stalled diplomacy on reducing planet-warming emissions.

Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday, Kerry underlined the need for “global leadership” on the issue.

His visit to China came as the Northern Hemisphere endured record-setting summer heat waves, which scientists have said are being exacerbated by climate change.

“Climate, as you know, is a global issue, not a bilateral issue. It’s a threat to all of humankind,” Kerry told Wang.

“This is a matter of global leadership,” he stressed, adding that the world “really hopes for that and needs it”.

“Our hope is now that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and of capacity to resolve the differences between us,” he added, noting that “we both know there are real differences”.

“But we also know from experience that if we work at it, we can find the path ahead and ways that resolve these challenges.”