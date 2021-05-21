William and Harry hit out at BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview

Princes William and Harry on Thursday hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over “the deceitful way” Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

Their stinging criticism came hours after an independent inquiry found Bashir had used falsified documents to get his sensational 1995 sit-down with Diana, and that BBC leaders had failed to adequately probe how he had arranged it.

William said the deceitful way the interview was obtained had “substantially influenced” what his mother said on the air, and made “a major contribution” to the demise of his parents’ relationship.

He added that the BBC’s oversight failures had “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in her final years.