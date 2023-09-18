China and EU hold talks on AI, cross-border data flow amid renewed tensions

The meeting comes as tensions between China and the EU are heightened after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an investigation into whether to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect EU producers.

Beijing criticised the probe as a "protectionist act" and warned it would damage economic relations.

The talks on Monday covered key issues including platforms and data regulation, AI, and cross-border flow of industrial data, China and the EU said.

The European Commission conveyed concerns about "difficulties faced by EU companies in China to make use of their industrial data, as a result of the application of recent legislation."