Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine pledged Monday to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war.

But Ukrainian forces fighting to retain control of the salt-mining town told AFP its capture by Russia was inevitable and that some units had already begun to pull back.

The eastern Ukrainian city has been badly damaged during the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded more than a year ago.

Kyiv says the fighting is becoming increasingly difficult and analysts say its forces may have initiated a strategic retreat.

But president Volodymyr Zelensky met with top commanders Monday and his office said they favoured "continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut."