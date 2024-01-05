Muslims in tech world fear retaliation in speaking up: OpenAI boss Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Thursday he felt members of the Muslim and Arab communities in the tech industry were uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, in an apparent reference to the impact of the ongoing war in Gaza.

“Muslim and arab (especially palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I’ve spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects,” Altman wrote on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.