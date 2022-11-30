Half of world's democracies in decline: Report

Half of the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday.

"We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP.

"It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged. It might be that the rule of law is under assault. It might be that civic space is being constrained", he explained.

The number of democracies with the most severe democratic erosion -- a group dubbed "backsliding" countries which has included the United States since last year -- increased from six to seven in 2022 with the addition of El Salvador to the list.