Europe sweats through new heatwave, with worse to come

France banned alcohol in red-alert areas Sunday, Spain and Germany cancelled or postponed sports events and Britain warned of "tropical nights" as Europe sweltered through a heatwave threatening to break June temperature records.

Less than a month after a May heatwave that set records in several European countries, the continent is facing a new bout of extreme weather, with temperatures set to rise even further in coming days.

Scientists have shown that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming, primarily caused by burning coal, oil and gas -- and warn they are set to become more frequent, longer and more intense.

Here is a roundup of the impacts as the latest heatwave starts in Europe.