India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by 10 October

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct. 10 as a diplomatic dispute between the two nations deepens, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Bilateral ties have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist".

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after 10 October.