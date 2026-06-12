Trump cancels Iran strikes, touts imminent deal

US President Donald Trump withdrew his threat of further strikes against Iran on Thursday and said a deal with Tehran to end the war could be signed in coming days.

As the World Cup opening ceremony got underway in Mexico, Trump posted news of a potential breakthrough, triggering a stock market rally and a drop in oil prices.

Claiming that talks with Iran had been "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved," Trump said he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he promised.

He said the finer points of the arrangement had been approved by the United States and its allies in the region, including Israel, with which Washington jointly launched the war in February.

Hours after Trump''s pronouncements, Iran''s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that "Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement."

The Tasnim news agency noted that Trump had announced a deal was imminent 38 times in the previous two months.

"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," it warned.