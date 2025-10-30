'Significant' Xi, Trump talks win cautious optimism in China

A rare meeting between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping has succeeded in temporarily stabilising US-China relations, analysts said on Thursday, with the talks drawing cautious optimism on the streets of Beijing.

A beaming Trump hailed the talks as a "great success", while Xi said China had reached a "consensus" with the United States on trade and economic issues.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a blistering trade war, encompassing everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees, which has rocked markets for months.