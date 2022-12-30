66 journos killed in 2022 amid waning press safety

The outgoing year has witnessed a devastating decline in journalists’ safety as 66 journalists, including a Bangladeshi, have been killed across the globe in connection with their profession.

The figure marks a steep rise from the total of 45 journalists killed in 2021, said the International Press Institute (IPI) in its annual report on Thursday.

The global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists prepared the report on the basis of information collected between 1 January and 23 December in 2022.