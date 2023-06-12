No progress on biases against women in a decade: UN report

For example, 69 per cent of the world's population still believes that men make better political leaders than women, and only 27 per cent believe that it is essential for democracy that women have the same rights as men.

Nearly half the population (46 per cent) believes that men have more right to a job, and 43 per cent that men make better business leaders.

A quarter of the population also thinks it justifiable for a man to beat his wife, and 28 per cent believe that university is more important for men.

Prejudices create "hurdles" for women and are "manifested in a dismantling of women's rights in many parts of the world," the report said.