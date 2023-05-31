UN rights chief tells Britain of concerns over migration bill

The United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday he has formally conveyed his concerns over a new British migration law to the government, saying he was worried it would bar people from seeking asylum.

Stopping small boat arrivals across the Channel from France is a priority for British prime minister Rishi Sunak and the Illegal Migration Bill was approved by parliament's lower house in April.

If passed by the House of Lords, it would allow for the swift detention and deportation of those arriving in the boats back home or to so-called safe third countries such as Rwanda.