Calls grow to reform UN peacekeeping missions

Africa has been a focal point for the United Nations peacekeeping missions for decades. For the first time, the continent has hosted a global ministerial meeting and urged the UN to reform its peacekeeping operations.

UN peacekeeping missions have received a significant boost from UN member states, who pledged their total support and resources this week at the 2023 ministerial meeting in Ghana's capital, Accra.

Nearly 75 years after the first UN peacekeeping mission was established, more than two million peacekeepers from 158 countries have served in 71 operations.

But in the past decade, UN peacekeeping missions have faced many challenges, including reputational damage and mistrust, particularly in Africa.