Myanmar crisis, South China Sea to headline ASEAN summit

Southeast Asian leaders will gather Tuesday in Indonesia for talks set to be dominated by the crisis in Myanmar and China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit will be followed by talks with Beijing, Washington and other powers where US vice president Kamala Harris will seek to push back on China's assertiveness in the contested waterway in place of president Joe Biden.

The 10-nation bloc has long been decried as a toothless talking shop and divided members are struggling to find a united voice on the Myanmar crisis since a 2021 coup overthrew the member country's democratically elected government.

A spate of bilateral meetings with world powers Wednesday will be followed by the 18-nation East Asia Summit on Thursday where heavyweights Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin will be absent.