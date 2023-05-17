‘Pushing back’: G7 seeks influence with expanded guestlist

“It’s increasingly the case that the guest lists of these things are quite large,” but “not just anybody is invited,” said Tristen Naylor, an assistant professor at the University of Cambridge and an expert on summits and diplomacy.

The G7 wants to be seen as a “club dedicated to the protection of democracy” and wants broader backing for its support of Ukraine and efforts to counter China, he told AFP.

India is a long-time military ally of Moscow and its “ambivalent position” on the war in Ukraine is out of step with most other leading democracies, Naylor said.

“So this is very much a chance for the G7 to at least try to bring India on side,” he said, warning it would be a difficult task.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the summit remotely, a Russian delegation will be in Delhi this November for the G20 summit, and few expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make any sudden policy shifts.