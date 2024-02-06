UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, sparking a flood of support from around the world.

Charles, who became king upon the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing.

But the palace said that during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, "a separate issue of concern was noted".

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement, adding that he had begun treatment, but without elaborating on the type of cancer found or how advanced it was.

The palace said the king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

He had been advised by doctors to postpone public duties, although he would continue to "undertake state business and official paperwork as usual", the palace added.

The shock announcement sparked messages of support, with Charles's estranged son Prince Harry saying he had spoken with his father and would visit him soon.

Harry, the younger of Charles's two sons with the late Princess Diana, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan, plans to travel to see the king in the UK over the coming days, a source close to the prince said.