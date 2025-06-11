UK, Australia, Canada, N.Zealand, Norway sanction far-right Israeli ministers

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway on Tuesday ordered sanctions against two hard-line Israeli ministers for “repeated incitements of violence” against Palestinians, upping their condemnation of Israel’s actions in the Gaza war.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir will be banned from entering the UK and will have any assets in the country frozen, Britain’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli government faces growing international criticism over the conduct of its conflict with Hamas. But the United States sided with Israel, calling the sanctions “extremely unhelpful” for efforts to reach a ceasefire.

A UK government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Canada and Australia had also imposed sanctions, while Norway and New Zealand had implemented travel bans only.