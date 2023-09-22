Canada seeks India cooperation in murder probe

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday called on India to cooperate with its investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist after earlier this week pointing to Indian agents as suspects.

"We call upon the government of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of this matter and to allow for justice and accountability to be served," Trudeau said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He declined, however, to provide the evidence that led him on Monday to accuse India in the slaying, suggesting that would be left for courts to make public should the case ever go to trial.

On Monday, Trudeau triggered a major diplomatic row when he raised allegations that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, near Vancouver.