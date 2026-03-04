Trump says US Navy could escort tankers, Iran aimed to strike first

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the US Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through a crucial Gulf shipping route, as he justified his war on Iran by saying he believed Tehran was about to strike first.

Trump has given often conflicting explanations for the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, while the president who once campaigned to end to America’s Middle Eastern wars has set out no firm endgame.

The attacks and Iran’s fiery response have engulfed the Middle East -- while also causing global economic turmoil as shipping avoids the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.