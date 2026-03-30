Trump says Iran has undergone ‘regime change’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran, even as he assured that he would “make a deal” with the Iranians.

“I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure... but we’ve had regime change,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

“We’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” Trump said.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war on February 28, was tapped to be the country’s third supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic revolution.