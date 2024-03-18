Voice of the Vortex in pictures

Nymphea Publication, in association with Bangladesh Services Limited (BSL), Intercontinental Dhaka, and Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy, organized a day-long Open Air Photo Exhibition on 17 March at the Winter Garden, Intercontinental Dhaka. The exhibition was based on its publication "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Voice of the Vortex".

The exhibition showcases the life and works of Bangabandhu through a picturesque tale demonstrated through 8 sequential chapters of the book that records a series of political and personal events of the vibrant life of the Father of the Nation.