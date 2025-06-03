Lipstick and the budget: A monologue in colour

So they taxed lipstick.

Price hikes on lipstick. You have to admit, it’s oddly poetic. The one product that’s always been about visibility, resistance, and pride is now also a fiscal footnote. Somewhere between fuel prices and fertiliser subsidies, our humble lipstick has made it into the economic spotlight.

It is all over social media. The price of makeup products is set to rise—but among all the contour kits and concealers, lipstick has stolen the show. The reactions? Cheeky, loud, and fabulous—as they should be. Memes, reels, protest poems, and mock eulogies for our favorite shades are pouring in.

But let’s take a beat. Behind the jokes and the eye-rolls, there’s something worth unpacking. Because lipstick—yes, in every shade from nude to neon—has never really been just about looking pretty. It is a stick of defiance. A creamy manifesto. A bold punctuation mark on the face of history.