Westin Dhaka unveils exquisite new menu at Prego, its signature Italian restaurant

The Westin Dhaka proudly unveiled a refined new menu at Prego, the city’s most exclusive fine-dining Italian restaurant. Perched on the 23rd floor of The Westin Dhaka in Gulshan 2, Prego offers an extraordinary journey of authentic Italian flavors complemented by panoramic views of Dhaka’s skyline.

The menu unveiling ceremony was held on 23 September 2025 in the presence of distinguished guests including Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh, Md. Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, Stephane Masse, General Manager of The Westin Dhaka, and Chef Arafat with his culinary team, alongside esteemed members of the media.