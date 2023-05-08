Dutch windmill offers last link to paint made in Vermeer's day

Every morning for the last 42 years, Piet Kempenaar has cast a careful eye over the Dutch sky before releasing a brake and "steering" the giant blades of his centuries-old mill into the wind.

To match the force, he adjusts the sails of De Kat (The Cat), the world's last remaining mill using wind power to crush rocks into fine dust and make paint pigment -- just as it was done almost 400 years ago.

Driven by a system of wooden gears, ropes and pulleys, two massive grinding stones together weighing 10 tonnes churn and crush rocks for hours on end, until they become colourful pigments with enticing names like lapis lazuli, terre verte, umber and burnt sienna.

Now retired and leaving most of the paint-making business to his son Robert, Kempenaar still cuts the quintessential figure of a seasoned Dutch "colourman" in a cap, blue workman's jacket streaked with pigment dust, and a pipe angled in the corner of his mouth.