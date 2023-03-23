Your loveable pet might lead to restless nights

According to a new study published in the CABI journal Human-Animal Relations, your lovely pet dog or cat may cause you to have more restless nights than others who are graced with long periods of peaceful sleep.

The research, led by Lauren Wisnieski of Lincoln Memorial University, USA, focussed specifically on pet ownership in the USA and drew upon data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted in 2005-2006.

Wisnieski, assistant professor of public health and research and affiliation, found that having a dog was associated with greater odds of having a sleep disorder and having trouble sleeping while having a cat was associated with a higher chance of having leg jerks.