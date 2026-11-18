What is art, really? And who is an artist? Why does art often seem difficult to understand, almost like a distant world, to ordinary people? Are artworks meant only to be displayed on gallery walls and admired in the living rooms of wealthy collectors? Or can ordinary people experience and appreciate art in their own way, standing before an artwork and discovering its meaning through their own experiences and perceptions?

These questions often come to mind when thinking about the relationship between art and people. Art Dhaka 2026 brought me face to face with them once again. I would not describe myself as an art insider. However, my long engagement with fashion, design, heritage and different forms of creativity has naturally nurtured an interest in the subject. Yet the experience Art Dhaka offered went far beyond simply looking at artworks. It made me realise, in a new way, how vibrant and multidimensional an art event can be, and how it can become a centre of public interest.

Held at Aloki in Dhaka from 6 to 10 November, Art Dhaka 2026 was Bangladesh’s first commercial art fair. Under the theme ‘Art for All’, it brought together modern and contemporary art, heritage, installations, printmaking, performances and a range of artistic experiences within a single space. But the significance of the event went beyond the diversity of its offerings. It was also an attempt to introduce people to art in a new way.