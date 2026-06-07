When excessive concern about food becomes a sign of mental illness

Research has shown that social media exerts a significant influence on the minds of adolescents in the digital age.

Constant exposure to images of seemingly perfect bodies on screens can lead young people to perceive their own normal bodies as inadequate, causing feelings of inferiority and low self-esteem.

A 2025 study published in the "Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry" found that structural changes in the brain during adolescence, combined with limited emotional regulation, can push young people towards unhealthy eating behaviours.

As a result, they often become more influenced by unrealistic standards of beauty portrayed on screens than by reality.