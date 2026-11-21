Buy a house in Japan without living there, here’s how
Buying a house or land in Japan does not require someone to be a Japanese citizen or permanent resident. Even foreign nationals can own property there while living outside Japan. However, before buying or selling land, it is important to understand Japanese laws, the tax system and the necessary formalities.
When considering buying property abroad, many people first think about visas, citizenship or permission to live there permanently. However, Japan is somewhat different. There are no general nationality-based restrictions on foreign nationals buying property in the country.
It is possible to buy a house, apartment or plot of land in Japan while living overseas. However, certain restrictions apply to agricultural land and properties in areas related to special security concerns.
What to consider before purchase
The first step in buying property in Japan is to choose one that suits your needs and financial capacity. Some people want to buy a house to live in, while others purchase property to generate rental income or make a long-term investment.
Depending on the purpose, the location, type of property and estimated costs may vary.
Once a property has been selected, the buying process is generally handled through a licensed real estate agency. At this stage, it is important to check the ownership, land registration, condition of the building and required documents.
When buying an older building, buyers should also consider when it was constructed, its earthquake resistance and the risks of natural disasters.
Additional costs beyond property price
When buying a property, it is not enough to consider only the purchase price. Other expenses include the agent’s commission, property registration fees, property acquisition tax, stamp duty and legal fees.
Even after the purchase, owners must pay annual property tax and any other applicable taxes.
Financing arrangements should also be confirmed in advance. Although foreigners have the right to buy property in Japan, they may face certain restrictions when applying for bank loans.
The conditions for obtaining a loan may be particularly strict for foreign nationals living outside Japan.
Formalities continue after purchase
In general, anyone living outside Japan who acquires property or certain property-related rights in the country must submit a report to the Minister of Finance through the Bank of Japan within 20 days.
From 1 April 2026, purchases of property for residential use have also been brought within the scope of this reporting requirement. The report must be submitted in Japanese. If necessary, the buyer may seek assistance from a representative living in Japan.
If you want to sell
Foreign nationals can sell property as well as buy it. The sale can proceed whether the owner lives in Japan or abroad. However, it is important to pay close attention to determining the property’s market value, finding a buyer, drawing up the sale agreement and transferring ownership.
Tax may be payable on the capital gain from the sale. The amount depends on how long the property has been owned and the seller’s tax residency status. Sellers living abroad may also need to appoint a tax representative in Japan.
Overall, although Japanese citizenship or permanent residency is not required to own property in Japan, proper preparation is essential for a successful transaction.
Understanding the country’s laws, tax system and administrative procedures in advance, and seeking advice from legal and tax experts where necessary, can make the process of buying or selling property considerably easier.
Source: Real Estate Japan: How to Buy/Sell a Property in Japan as a Foreigner; Japan’s Ministry of Finance.