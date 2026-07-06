Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport celebrates US Independence Day with Grand American Food Festival

Coca-Cola is the official beverage partner of the Grand American Food Festival, adding an iconic American touch to the celebration and perfectly complementing the authentic flavors of the festival.

The General Manager Ashwani Nayar from Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport stated: "The Grand American Food Festival is designed to bring the authentic taste and spirit of America to our guests. As we celebrate U.S. Independence Day, we are delighted to offer a thoughtfully curated culinary experience featuring some of America's most iconic dishes. We look forward to welcoming our guests for a memorable week of exceptional food, warm hospitality, and festive celebrations."

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Dine 5 Pay 1 offer on the Grand American Food Festival buffet with selected bank cards, making this culinary celebration even more rewarding. Terms and conditions apply.

Conveniently located near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport continues to redefine hospitality by delivering world-class service, exceptional dining experiences, and innovative culinary events for both local and international guests.