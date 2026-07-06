Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport celebrates US Independence Day with Grand American Food Festival
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport is proudly presenting the Grand American Food Festival, taking place from 3 July to 9 July 2026 at Mosaic. Celebrating the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the United States, this week-long gastronomic experience invites guests to indulge in an authentic American dining journey featuring iconic classics, comforting favourites, and chef-crafted specialties.
Held in celebration of the 250th US Independence Day, the festival offers guests an opportunity to experience America''s vibrant food culture in a lively and festive atmosphere. From timeless comfort food to iconic American classics, the event promises an unforgettable culinary celebration for families, friends, and food enthusiasts alike.
Curated by the hotel's talented culinary team, the festival showcases an extensive selection of signature American dishes that capture the bold flavors and authentic spirit of American cuisine. Guests can enjoy interactive live stations, hearty main courses, and classic comfort food prepared with premium ingredients.
Among the festival's highlights are a Hot Dog Station with Assorted Toppings, Corn Dog, and Loaded Chips Station, where guests can customise their favourite American street-food classics. The menu also features Simmered Oxtail Soup, the iconic Beef Wellington, traditional Meat Loaf, slow-braised Beef Osso Buco, classic Chicken Pot Pie, flavorful Spicy Cajun Chicken, and Grilled Chicken Sausage with BBQ Sauce, alongside an array of international dishes and indulgent desserts.
Coca-Cola is the official beverage partner of the Grand American Food Festival, adding an iconic American touch to the celebration and perfectly complementing the authentic flavors of the festival.
The General Manager Ashwani Nayar from Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport stated: "The Grand American Food Festival is designed to bring the authentic taste and spirit of America to our guests. As we celebrate U.S. Independence Day, we are delighted to offer a thoughtfully curated culinary experience featuring some of America's most iconic dishes. We look forward to welcoming our guests for a memorable week of exceptional food, warm hospitality, and festive celebrations."
Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Dine 5 Pay 1 offer on the Grand American Food Festival buffet with selected bank cards, making this culinary celebration even more rewarding. Terms and conditions apply.
Conveniently located near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport continues to redefine hospitality by delivering world-class service, exceptional dining experiences, and innovative culinary events for both local and international guests.