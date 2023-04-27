Study defines children’s shyness and its meaning

Describe shyness. According to research, shyness is characterised by dread and anxiety in the face of social novelty and/or social judgement. Although behavioural, affective, and physiological manifestations of shyness might occur, little is known about how these elements interact.

According to long-standing beliefs, temperamental shyness is a term that can be used to conceptualise shyness as a feature that is largely consistent throughout development. Shyness can also be thought of as a feeling experienced in a particular social setting; this concept is known as state shyness.

Researchers at McMaster University in Canada recently published a study in Child Development that looked at a child’s behavioural, affective, and physiological reactions to a speech task in order to better understand shyness in kids.