Roadside tube well that quenches thirst of countless travellers

While talking on the phone, we noticed that there were no people or houses anywhere nearby, only field after field. Amid this solitude, at a bend in the road, there stood some trees side by side. In front of the trees was a tube-well. Hanging from a rubber rope tied to one of the trees was a small plastic cup. Farukur pulled the cup towards the tube-well and drank some water.

Just then, a van-puller stopped under the trees. He, too, drank water. He told us that there were hardly any large trees along the roadside. These trees had grown naturally without much care. Two years ago, a retired banker from the area had installed the tube-well to benefit farmers working in the fields and travellers passing by. There are a few other tube-wells scattered across the fields, but along this long road, this is the only one.