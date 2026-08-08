Gas shortage: 4 tips for faster cooking

Amid the ongoing gas shortage, a little planning can help you prepare nutritious and delicious meals in much less time.

These practical tips are based on advice from Anika Zaman, a lecturer in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Bangladesh Home Economics College, and culinary expert Sitara Firdous.

Cooking has become something of a race against time these days. As soon as the gas supply returns, there's a rush to finish the day's cooking before it disappears again. Yet working in haste often leads to inefficiency. With a little preparation before the gas comes on, the entire process can become much smoother.