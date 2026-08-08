Gas shortage: 4 tips for faster cooking
Amid the ongoing gas shortage, a little planning can help you prepare nutritious and delicious meals in much less time.
These practical tips are based on advice from Anika Zaman, a lecturer in the Department of Food and Nutrition at Bangladesh Home Economics College, and culinary expert Sitara Firdous.
Cooking has become something of a race against time these days. As soon as the gas supply returns, there's a rush to finish the day's cooking before it disappears again. Yet working in haste often leads to inefficiency. With a little preparation before the gas comes on, the entire process can become much smoother.
Decide your menu in advance
When the gas supply resumes, many people waste valuable time deciding what to cook first. Prioritise essential items such as rice or flatbread, along with meals for children and older family members.
Quick dishes such as fried or poached eggs, stir-fried vegetables or fried fish can be prepared in between cooking the main meal. This way, you can have two or three dishes ready within a short period.
Save time with smart preparation
Preparing ingredients before the gas returns can significantly reduce both cooking time and gas consumption.
Wash, peel and chop vegetables in advance. If you're cooking meat or fish, remove it from the freezer ahead of time and allow it to defrost naturally.
Marinating meat beforehand helps it cook faster while keeping it tender and flavourful. After washing meat or fish, pat it dry with a clean towel and keep it ready to use.
Prepare ginger and garlic paste in advance, and mix powdered spices with water to make a smooth paste. Soak rice for 20–30 minutes before cooking so it boils more quickly and produces fluffier grains.
You can also boil eggs or potatoes in the same pot while the rice is cooking, saving both time and fuel. If both burners are working, use one to heat water in a kettle. Adding boiling water—not cold water—to curries, soups or lentils speeds up cooking considerably.
Before you start, clear unnecessary utensils from the sink and worktop, and keep the area around the cooker tidy. A clean workspace makes cooking faster and reduces the risk of accidents.
Cook several meals at once
Instead of waiting repeatedly for the gas supply to return, make the most of the available time by preparing meals for two or three sittings at once.
Cook a generous batch of a basic curry base using onions, garlic, ginger and essential spices. When the gas is available again, you can quickly add vegetables, fish or meat to prepare a fresh dish.
One-pot meals such as bhuna khichuri, fried rice or biryani are also practical choices because they combine carbohydrates and protein in a single dish while minimising cooking time.
Similarly, cook enough lentils for several meals and refrigerate them. Before serving, simply temper them with spices for a freshly cooked taste.
Because meat takes longer to cook over a low flame, consider mincing it beforehand. Minced meat cooks much faster and requires considerably less gas.
Store food safely
Low gas pressure often means longer cooking times, which can reduce the nutritional value of food. To save both time and nutrients, use a pressure cooker whenever possible or cook with the lid firmly on the pot.
Avoid reheating cooked food repeatedly, as this increases the risk of food poisoning. Cooked food can generally be stored safely in a standard refrigerator for three to four days. For longer storage, keep it in airtight containers in the freezer.
While it's natural to rush when the gas supply returns, safety should never be compromised. With a little planning and an organised approach, you can prepare healthy meals quickly and safely, even during the ongoing gas shortage.