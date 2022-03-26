Active video gaming shows positive health effects, finds research

According to research from the University of Georgia, exergaming or active video gaming may help people to be more active.

The study was published in the journal, 'International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology'. Just about anyone can find an exergame to match their interests. Dance Dance Revolution, EA Sports Active and Beat Saber are some of the more popular exergames. Active gaming options exist for most gaming consoles, like Xbox and Nintendo.

Previous research has shown that exergaming can have physical benefits, particularly when it takes the place of traditional sedentary video gaming.