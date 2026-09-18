Tangail’s weaving heritage: At crossroads of crisis and possibility

The most difficult question surrounding the future of Tangail saree is not external competition. It is the domestic labour market.

Legal and diplomatic initiatives must continue to protect Bangladesh’s geographical identity and traditional claims. But the greater challenge lies within the country itself.

The question is: Can Tangail’s weaving industry become a respectable, profitable and future-oriented profession for the next generation?

As the world moves away from the wastefulness of fast fashion and increasingly looks towards durable, repairable, reusable and circular textiles, a new opportunity is emerging for Tangail.

“Future is Handmade” is therefore not merely a statement of emotion or nostalgia. It can become the language of a new market—if we can connect handmade production with fair income, traceability, quality, innovation and sustainability.

Current textile policies of UNEP and the European union are also placing increasing emphasis on durability, reuse, repair, circularity and responsible production. The greatest asset of a heritage product is not its design, its brand, or even its GI status. Its greatest asset is the person who knows how to make it.

If a young person leaves the loom to drive a battery-powered rickshaw, we cannot blame them. They are making a practical decision about their own life. But the state must then ask itself: Why has driving a rickshaw become a more secure future for that young person than sitting at a loom?

Unless we change the answer to that question, no heritage policy will be sustainable in the long run.

To save a craft, it is not enough merely to keep the craftsperson in the profession. We must make becoming a craftsperson attractive.

A young person should be able to sit at a loom and say: This is not my father’s profession. This is my profession. This is my skill. This is my identity. And this is my future. Only then will GI become truly meaningful, UNESCO recognition become truly meaningful, and the future of Tangail saree become genuinely secure. Because heritage does not survive in a certificate. It survives in human hands.

Sources

• UNEP, Sustainability and Circularity in the Textile Value Chain: A Global Roadmap (2023)

• UNEP Textile Initiative, Sustainable and Circular Textiles (updated 2026)

• European Commission, EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles (2022, with current implementation updates)