What we want from relationships can change with age

New research has shed light on why when you have an idea of a festive picture-perfect holiday season, what actually transpires doesn't always measure up.

That's where loneliness comes from, suggests King's College London graduate student Samia Akhter-Khan, the first author of this new study on the subject. It was published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

"Loneliness results from a discrepancy between expected and actual social relationships," Akhter-Khan said.

Together with Duke psychology and neuroscience PhD Leon Li, Akhter-Khan and colleagues co-authored a paper on why people feel lonely, particularly in later life, and what we can do about it.