Urban gardens are good for ecosystems, humans

Traditionally, it has been considered that cultivating food causes biodiversity loss and has a negative influence on an ecosystem. A new study from various colleges, including The University of Texas at Austin, contradicts this idea, demonstrating that community gardens and urban farms benefit biodiversity, local ecosystems, and the well-being of the people who labour in them.

The study, published in Ecology Letters, looked at 28 urban community gardens across California over five years and quantified biodiversity in plant and animal life, as well as ecosystem functions such as pollination, carbon sequestration, food production, pest control and human well-being.