Antimicrobial resistance as dangerous as pandemic: WHO

The World Health Organisation warned Friday that growing antimicrobial resistance is every bit as dangerous as the coronavirus pandemic -- and threatens to reverse a century of medical progress.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the issue “one of the greatest health threats of our time.”

Resistance is when bugs become immune to existing drugs -- antibiotic, antiviral or antifungal treatments -- rendering minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.

Resistance has grown in recent years due to overuse of such drugs in humans and also in farm animals.