Nuts, how much and how safe?
Nuts are both delicious and nutritious. Regular consumption is often encouraged; however, it is also important to know how much is safe for an adult to eat at one time. In this regard, Rafia Alam spoke to Fatema Akhter, Lecturer, Department of Food and Nutrition Science, Government College of Applied Human Science, Dhaka.
Nutritional value in nuts
Every 100 grams of nuts provides more than 500 calories of energy. The exact calorie content may vary slightly depending on the type of nut and can reach up to or exceed 600 calories.
Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids, which are essential for the human body. These fatty acids help increase the level of HDL, commonly referred to as ‘good fat’. HDL carries cholesterol from different parts of the body to the liver.
Once in the liver, the cholesterol undergoes various processes and is eventually eliminated from the body. This helps reduce the risk of severe health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.
Nuts are also rich in protein and contain essential nutrients such as Vitamin E, Thiamine, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Zinc, Copper, Iron, Magnesium, Manganese, Calcium, Potassium and Selenium. Clearly, nuts are an excellent food choice for maintaining both health and beauty.
Recommended daily intake
Despite their high nutritional value, an adult should not eat more than 30 grams of nuts in a day.
Typically, a handful of shelled nuts are roughly equivalent to 30 grams. There is no need to eat more than this in a day.
As a healthy snack, nuts are very popular. The recommended 30 grams may be eaten all at once without harm or divided into smaller portions to be enjoyed at different times throughout the day.
Many people prefer to eat mixed nuts, which is also a good practice. However, it is important to ensure that the total quantity of nuts consumed does not exceed the daily recommended amount.
Possible effects of overeating nuts
Consuming more than 30 grams of nuts at one time may lead to acidity. Eating a large quantity in a single sitting can also cause nausea or discomfort in the stomach.
If the total amount of nuts consumed throughout the day is excessive, it may create further complications. As nuts are calorie-dense, eating too many can significantly increase your total daily calorie intake, making it difficult to maintain or control body weight.
To enhance flavour, nuts are often mixed with salt, sugar and various spices. However, added salt and sugar increases health risks. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid such varieties, including roasted or salted nuts.
Points to be kept in mind
When purchasing packaged nuts from the market, you may not always be sure whether they were fried in healthy oil. Nuts fried in unhealthy oil lose their nutritional value and are no longer beneficial for health.
Excessive nut consumption can also lead to constipation; hence, it is essential to drink sufficient water alongside.
As a healthy snack to satisfy hunger, you may pair nuts with other nutritional foods. For example, eating the nuts with plain yoghurt. You may also have a banana or another fruits, which helps limit the total quantity of nuts consumed.
It is indeed safe to eat 30 grams of nuts at one time. However, it is also important to note that many individuals are allergic to certain types of nuts. Therefore, if you are eating a particular nut for the first time, it is best to proceed with caution.
Avoid consuming 30 grams initially; start with a small portion to check for any adverse reaction. If everything seems fine, you may gradually increase the amount next time, but do not exceed 30 grams.
Individuals suffering from kidney disease should always seek professional medical advice to determine the safe amount of nuts suitable for their condition.