Nuts, how much and how safe?

Despite their high nutritional value, an adult should not eat more than 30 grams of nuts in a day.

As a healthy snack, nuts are very popular. The recommended 30 grams may be eaten all at once without harm or divided into smaller portions to be enjoyed at different times throughout the day.

Many people prefer to eat mixed nuts, which is also a good practice. However, it is important to ensure that the total quantity of nuts consumed does not exceed the daily recommended amount.