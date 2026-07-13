Coastal Carnival at Sheraton Dhaka
Sheraton Dhaka, in collaboration with Mutual Trust Bank PLC, proudly presents Coastal Carnival, a grand Seafood Festival showcasing the diverse flavours of seafood from around the world for food enthusiasts in Dhaka. The festival will take place from 8 July to 18 July at The Garden Kitchen, located on the 14th floor of Sheraton Dhaka in Banani, says a press release.
The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on 8 July 2026 at The Garden Kitchen. The event was attended by Gabriel María Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru, Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh, Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Bangladesh, Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, representatives from Mutual Trust Bank PLC, members of the media, expatriate chefs specializing in seafood cuisine, and the leadership team of Sheraton Dhaka. Together, they officially inaugurated the festival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The inauguration was followed by an exclusive food tasting session, where guests tasted the signature seafood dishes that will be featured throughout the festival.
Seafood experts Chef Rimoun Obaid, Chef Hiromi Yonekawa, and Chef Sait Dursun, together with Sheraton Dhaka''s local culinary talents Chef Mahbubur Rashid Akhand and Chef Dulak Paul, present an exceptional culinary journey inspired by rich coastal flavours from across the globe.
Guests dining during the festival will enjoy an extensive selection of seafood delicacies, including Seafood Paella Valenciana, Seafood Jambalaya Rice, Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki, Fish Bharta, Fish Sayadieh, Beetroot Salmon Gravlax, Lobster Bisque, and many more signature creations.
A key highlight of the festival is the Live Seafood Experience Counter, featuring premium seafood selections including Norwegian salmon, octopus, tuna, king Prawns, lobsters, and more. Guests can personally select their preferred seafood, which will be expertly prepared to order, ensuring a fresh and personalised dining experience. The festival features seven dedicated culinary stations, each showcasing unique seafood flavours and preparations.
In addition to its spectacular seafood offerings, the buffet also includes a tempting selection of meat specialties for non-seafood lovers, including Irish lamb stew, Greek lamb shank, mutton nehari, mutton rogan josh, and many other favourites.
To complete the dining experience, dessert lovers can indulge in an impressive selection of sweet treats, including chocolate milk baklava, pistachio & coconut baklava, Turkish rawani, tulumba, moshabak, Arabian medovik, kunafa, coconut delights, matcha mousse cake, and many more irresistible desserts.
Coastal Carnival will be available exclusively during dinner, with the buffet priced at BDT 9,950 net per person. Guests can enjoy attractive Buy 1 Get 2 and Buy 1 Get 1 offers through 24 participating bank partners, making this grand seafood celebration even more rewarding. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Guests may reserve their table by contacting The Garden Kitchen at +880 9638-868686 or +880 1313709099.
Mutual Trust Bank PLC is the Prime Partner of Coastal Carnival, Sheraton Dhaka''s signature seafood festival.