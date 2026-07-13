Coastal Carnival at Sheraton Dhaka

Sheraton Dhaka, in collaboration with Mutual Trust Bank PLC, proudly presents Coastal Carnival, a grand Seafood Festival showcasing the diverse flavours of seafood from around the world for food enthusiasts in Dhaka. The festival will take place from 8 July to 18 July at The Garden Kitchen, located on the 14th floor of Sheraton Dhaka in Banani, says a press release.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on 8 July 2026 at The Garden Kitchen. The event was attended by Gabriel María Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru, Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh, Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Bangladesh, Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, representatives from Mutual Trust Bank PLC, members of the media, expatriate chefs specializing in seafood cuisine, and the leadership team of Sheraton Dhaka. Together, they officially inaugurated the festival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The inauguration was followed by an exclusive food tasting session, where guests tasted the signature seafood dishes that will be featured throughout the festival.