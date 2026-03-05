Hair & Skin

Skin Café launches rose & lavender-infused shower gel

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Skin Café Rosavera Shower Gel

Skin Café, a popular Bangladeshi skincare brand rooted in clean beauty, has announced the launch of its new product, Skin Café Rosavera Shower Gel, reports a press release.

Rosavera Shower Gel features a soft blend of rose and lavender fragrance. Its formula is designed to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and maintaining natural moisture.

Suitable for everyday use, the shower gel helps leave skin feeling fresh, smooth, and lightly scented throughout the day.

The product is now available online at skincafe.co, as well as on Shajgoj, Arogga, and other e-commerce platforms. It is also stocked in nearly all major super shops across Bangladesh.

With the launch of Rosavera Shower Gel, Skin Café continues its commitment to accessible, quality skincare for everyday routines.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Hair & Skin