Skin Café launches rose & lavender-infused shower gel
Skin Café, a popular Bangladeshi skincare brand rooted in clean beauty, has announced the launch of its new product, Skin Café Rosavera Shower Gel, reports a press release.
Rosavera Shower Gel features a soft blend of rose and lavender fragrance. Its formula is designed to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and maintaining natural moisture.
Suitable for everyday use, the shower gel helps leave skin feeling fresh, smooth, and lightly scented throughout the day.
The product is now available online at skincafe.co, as well as on Shajgoj, Arogga, and other e-commerce platforms. It is also stocked in nearly all major super shops across Bangladesh.
With the launch of Rosavera Shower Gel, Skin Café continues its commitment to accessible, quality skincare for everyday routines.