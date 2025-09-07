Shajgoj welcomes remark’s home-grown brands to its e-commerce platform
Shajgoj is thrilled to announce the launch of several exciting brands from Remark: Lily, Nior, Maxbeu, and Herlan now available on shop.shajgoj.com, the official e-commerce platform of Shajgoj, reports a press release.
What makes this launch even more special is that these are proud made in Bangladesh brands, carrying the potential to reshape the country’s beauty and personal care industry.
With world-class quality that can compete with leading international players, these products will now reach consumers across Bangladesh more easily than ever through Shajgoj.
Officials from Remark USA have also expressed their excitement about this launch, recognising it as a bold step in strengthening local brands with global standards.
Speaking about the launch, Farhana A Preeti, assistant vice-president of business development at Shajgoj, said, “We are very excited about this collaboration.”
“These quality brands show that Bangladeshi products can truly compete on a global scale. In the coming days, Shajgoj consumers will enjoy even more exciting offers and experiences with all these brands,” she added.