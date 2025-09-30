RUET team with Racing Car in Japan

It was afternoon in Tokoname city, Japan. Over a hundred spectators, engineers, and students from various universities across the world were waiting; in a little while, the car built by some students from Bangladesh would enter the track of the ''Formula SAE Japan 2025'' competition.

And what was going on in the minds of the competitors? ''Team Cracking Platoon'' the team of students from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), had arrived at the competition with a racing car named ''CP-Asterion''.

Captain Sadman Sakib said, ''When our car passed the electrical inspection for the first time, at that moment it felt like-we were not just representing one team, but the whole of Bangladesh.''