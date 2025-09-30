RUET team with Racing Car in Japan
It was afternoon in Tokoname city, Japan. Over a hundred spectators, engineers, and students from various universities across the world were waiting; in a little while, the car built by some students from Bangladesh would enter the track of the ''Formula SAE Japan 2025'' competition.
And what was going on in the minds of the competitors? ''Team Cracking Platoon'' the team of students from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), had arrived at the competition with a racing car named ''CP-Asterion''.
Captain Sadman Sakib said, ''When our car passed the electrical inspection for the first time, at that moment it felt like-we were not just representing one team, but the whole of Bangladesh.''
How it started
In 2015, a few RUETians sat together and decided to do something that no one had done before in Bangladesh. For some it was madness, others it was a dream.
At that time the word ''motorsports'' was almost new to the engineering students of the country. But this group of young people believed that a Formula Racing Car could be built in the country too. From their belief, Team Cracking Platoon was born.
In 2016, Team Cracking Platoon gained its first international experience by participating in the Quad Bike Challenge, India. Later, in 2017, they participated in Formula SAE Japan (SAE-Society of Automotive Engineers).
In 2019, they again participated in the same competition and presented for the first time an electric-powered car from Bangladesh. And this year, participating in the competition held in Tokoname city from 8 to 13 September, they achieved the 18th position.
A year of preparation
For the 2025 competition, the members of Team Cracking Platoon worked hard for more than a year.
The team consists of about 60 students from various departments of RUET. However, 27 people participated in the competition held in Japan this time, along with one teacher as an advisor.
During the preparation phase, each sub-system of the car was the responsibility of one person. Someone worked on the battery module, someone on the motor, and someone else on the safety circuit.
The students said that the CP-Asterion car has a Tesla battery module, which helps power the car. They used a PMSM motor, which is also quite powerful.
The exterior of the car is made of glass fiber. Although this material is light weight, it is strong and durable. To make the car's speed more stable, an aerodynamic wing has been attached to it, which helps maintain balance even at high speeds.
Additionally, in compliance with international standards, certain safety measures have been attached into the car to ensure the safety of the vehicle and the driver in various situations.
From dawn to late night-the students worked continuously in the RUET workshop. They had to face so many problems, including the pressure of exams and financial constraints!
Sadman said, ''Teamwork, planning, and proper documentation-these three things have brought us to where we are today."
Inspiration and achievement
Bangladesh team is the only South Asian team to participate in this year's competition. All Surrounded teams are famous universities from various countries, including Germany, Japan and the United States.
Sadman and his team were a bit worried. He said, “'The most inspiring moment for us was successfully passing the Electrical Inspection and Technical Inspection. Before this, no one from Bangladesh had been able to do it.”
Subsequently, competing in the “'Cost and manufacturing, design” and “PR” categories one after another, Team Cracking Platoon finally secured third position in the PR Awards.
Sadman said, “We want the young engineers of the country to know that we have infinite potential in the formula car sector. Even with limited resources we tried. This success will inspire us to succeed in even bigger competitions in the future.”