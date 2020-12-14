BSA arranges Nabanna Uthsab 1427

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) arranged its traditional Nabanna Uthsab for the Bengali calendar year 1427 on Sunday at its National Theatre Hall auditorium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the academy only held a cultural show this year instead of its usual festivities arranged in the previous years.

KM Khalid, state minister for cultural affairs, joined the event as its chief guest while Badrul Arefin, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, joined as special guest.

“The pandemic has taken away so many personalities and usual festivities from us, throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, the academy could not celebrate this long-awaited festival and all of its usual festivities. The government is hopeful that soon we’ll be able to see the return of all festivities after the pandemic situation improves and we’re all in this together,” Khalid said.