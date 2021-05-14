Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in South Korea

Translated from Arabic, Eid-ul-Fitr the holiest event in Islam means “the feast of the breaking of the fast”. After a month of fasting a month during daylight hours, Muslims will celebrate Eid upon successful completion of Ramadan. Ramadan commemorates the Quran first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Just like how Muslims observed the beginning of Ramadan with the sighting of the new moon, Eid-ul-Fitr will also be confirmed after sighting the crescent. Muslims all over the world observe the religious holiday by taking part in traditions such as holding prayer services and donating money to charity.

Eid-ul-Fitr in different parts of the world is celebrated only after the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of a new Islamic month of Shawwal. Like many other countries, Eid-ul-Fitr in Korea was on 13 May 2021. Even though Korea is a non-Islamic country, more than 150,000 Muslims and a large portion of foreign Muslims including migrant workers from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Senegal, and Turkey are living in South Korea for years. The number of Muslims in Korea is growing day by day since the Korean War ended in the 1950s when Turkish troops came to Korea to aid the Korean troops. But have you thought about how are they celebrating this huge festival like Eid-ul-Fitr in South Korea?