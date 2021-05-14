Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in South Korea

Translated from Arabic, Eid-ul-Fitr the holiest event in Islam means “the feast of the breaking of the fast”. After a month of fasting a month during daylight hours, Muslims will celebrate Eid upon successful completion of Ramadan. Ramadan commemorates the Quran first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Just like how Muslims observed the beginning of Ramadan with the sighting of the new moon, Eid-ul-Fitr will also be confirmed after sighting the crescent. Muslims all over the world observe the religious holiday by taking part in traditions such as holding prayer services and donating money to charity.
Eid-ul-Fitr in different parts of the world is celebrated only after the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of a new Islamic month of Shawwal. Like many other countries, Eid-ul-Fitr in Korea was on 13 May 2021. Even though Korea is a non-Islamic country, more than 150,000 Muslims and a large portion of foreign Muslims including migrant workers from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Senegal, and Turkey are living in South Korea for years. The number of Muslims in Korea is growing day by day since the Korean War ended in the 1950s when Turkish troops came to Korea to aid the Korean troops. But have you thought about how are they celebrating this huge festival like Eid-ul-Fitr in South Korea?
MN Islam, a Bangladeshi-Korean businessman is living in South Korea for more than 20 years with his wife Mahmuda Bithi and their kids Zara and Zayan. He has celebrated countless Eids there. On every Eid, he spends his whole day with his family. They start the day by praying in the morning, wear clothes that were sent from Bangladesh, eat Bangladeshi foods like mishti and biriyani, and meet with Bangladeshi friends. Koreans don’t know much about Eid-ul-Fitr unless watching it in the news. But still, those who are close to MN Islam, respect this festival and sometimes show curiosity to know more about the festival.
Their kids Zara and Zayan don’t celebrate Eid that special way but when it’s about going to school or attending online classes, they get mad about having to go even on Eid. That is obviously something to feel bad about. This Eid also they had online classes till 4 p.m. When asked where they like to celebrate Eid more, they answered “Bangladesh, we don’t know many people here in South Korea, but our other family members are there. We can spend time with them. So, we love to celebrate Eid there more.” MN Islam and his family want to celebrate this Eid-ul-Fitr in a big way by maintaining health rules as they can’t come to Bangladesh for the ongoing pandemic.
Another Bangladeshi Korean citizen Titash Paul, who is living in South Korea for about 15 years, thinks that the joyous atmosphere created by the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is not so much observed in this South Korea like Bangladesh. Even though he belongs to a different religion, he would always wear punjabi, hang out with his friends, visit his friends' houses, eat and drink all day when he was in Bangladesh. He never felt that he is not a part of this huge celebration. Titash Paul said, “The biggest obstacle to this joy in coming to South Korea is not having a holiday. Even if our Muslim friends can take leave on this day we can’t, as non-Muslims.” Still, to celebrate this occasion they spend this day chatting with their Muslim friends and reminiscing about Eid in Bangladesh. They also get foods like semai, sweets, biryani, and payesh from their Muslim friends from different countries on this day. He wishes that this Eid bring joy, and all the people of the country can be healthy and safe during this time of the pandemic.
In South Korea, Muslims generally gather at mosques or in open-air locations such as parks to offer prayers on the morning of the festival. According to the Union of Korean Muslims, today there are about 17 Islamic mosques in Korea, located in Busan, Anyang, Gyeonggi, Gwangju, Jeonju, Daegu, and Kaesong, along with 80 other worship places. But the largest mosque in South Korea exists in the capital Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood. The neighborhood of Itaewon is home to Seoul's Muslim community. The Seoul Central Masjid was built in 1974 and opened on 21 May 1976, thanks in part to donations from Malaysia and the cooperation of the Korean government, which donated the land that it was built upon. The Seoul Central Mosque welcomes around 800 worshippers during its weekly Friday prayer and also non-Muslims who want to get a better understanding of the religion Islam and enjoy the festivity. And much more in the time of Eid.
Before the Eid prayer, they is also a scramble to pay Zakat al-Fitr, which the Korean Muslim Commission had set at 7,000 won per person. Most of the Muslims in South Korea start their Eid day by praying at the Seoul Central Mosque.
Due to the presence of the Seoul mosque, the Itaewon district consists of many halal restaurants and grocery stores, certified Halal Korean cosmetic stores, and prayer rooms located almost right across the street from the Seoul Central Masjid. Seoul Tourism Organization also promotes a series of videos showcasing Muslim-friendly restaurants around the capital.
The most important reason to enjoy the community as one like this is the power of fasting, which allowed them to feel the sameness that they felt with each other while fasting, sharing the hardship, and the true taste of faith.
Eid is here, so shake off the hardship you experienced while fasting and enjoy the festival together with your friends and family. Remember that no matter what your religion is, you can always celebrate your festivals with others.
Eid Mubarak to all. Stay healthy, Stay safe.
Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka