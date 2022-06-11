Children's letter-sound recognition can be boosted by whole-body learning

With regards to difficult letter sounds, she adds, “There are many difficult letter sounds in Danish and these sounds are particularly important because once children become proficient in them, it has already been shown that they will be better readers.”

The project included 149 children, aged 5 or 6 years, who had just started school. They were divided into three groups. One that stood up and used their whole body to shape letter sounds, a seated group that shaped letter sounds with their hands and arms and a control group that received traditional, seated instruction during which they wrote letters out by hand.

The study also demonstrated that students who shaped difficult letter sounds with hand movements while seated also had a greater increase in proficiency than the control group.